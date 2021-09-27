Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 140 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $203.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.