Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $226,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $175.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

