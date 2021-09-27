Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

