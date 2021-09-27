Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enel stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.58. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

