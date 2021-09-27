Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $55.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 678,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,669. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -302.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

