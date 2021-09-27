Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,042.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

ENT stock traded down GBX 12.79 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,197.21 ($28.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,015,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,150. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,759.22. The company has a market cap of £12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

