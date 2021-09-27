Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.20.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Entergy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

