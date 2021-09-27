Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,495 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.