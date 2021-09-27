Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 709 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Itron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Itron by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Itron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $78.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,152. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

