Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Bancolombia by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $56,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 61.1% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of CIB opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

