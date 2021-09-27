Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter.

LRGE stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

