Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,571 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $34.50 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

