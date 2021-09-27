Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after buying an additional 1,078,190 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

