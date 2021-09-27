Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $102.28 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,075. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

