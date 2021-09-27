Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 148.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 371,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 792.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

