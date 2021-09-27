Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,464.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC opened at $33.42 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

