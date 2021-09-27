Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $413.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.50. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

