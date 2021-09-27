Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 193.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

