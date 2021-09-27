Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 963.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGI opened at $8.20 on Monday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

