Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $263,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

