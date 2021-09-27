Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 210 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 291,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $508.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.50 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.04 and its 200 day moving average is $346.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,965 shares of company stock worth $69,874,053. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

