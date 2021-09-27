Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

NYSE AJG opened at $154.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

