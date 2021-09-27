Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.99

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

