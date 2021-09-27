Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 16,755 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $265.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.