Ergoteles LLC Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 555.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54,997 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

