Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 147.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ANSYS by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $361.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average of $351.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

