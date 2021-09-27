Ergoteles LLC Sells 330,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ergoteles LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 330,900 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

