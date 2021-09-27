Ergoteles LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.42% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,928,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDL opened at $61.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

