ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $896,660.21 and $56,388.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,462,495 coins and its circulating supply is 30,183,161 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

