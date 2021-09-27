Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

