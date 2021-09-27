Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 150,804 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 202.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $251,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $365,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

AQUA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,900. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

