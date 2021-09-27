Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE:IIPR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.98. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.