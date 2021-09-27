Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $182.42. 10,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $181.98 and a twelve month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

