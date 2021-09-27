Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $447.69. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.07 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.
In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
