Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $447.69. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.07 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

