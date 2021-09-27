Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 92.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,192 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. 2,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,818. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

