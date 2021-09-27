Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.75. 41,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,790. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,742 shares of company stock valued at $88,223,242 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.