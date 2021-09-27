Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences accounts for 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of CSTL traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. 2,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,329. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

