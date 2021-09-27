Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce sales of $69.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.73 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $402.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $430.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euronav by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronav by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 2,788,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,909. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.