Evelo Biosciences’ (EVLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 493.79% from the company’s current price.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

EVLO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,810. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $395.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 88.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

