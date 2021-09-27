Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.22. 132,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

