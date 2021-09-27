FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $372.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.42. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

