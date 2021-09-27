Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,473,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,305,000 after acquiring an additional 730,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.63. 40,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.