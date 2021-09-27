Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE FSS opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

