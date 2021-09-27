FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post sales of $22.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.18 billion. FedEx reported sales of $20.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $90.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.92.

FDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.15. 389,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $226.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

