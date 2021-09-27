FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $324.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $381.00 to $324.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $226.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.72. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

