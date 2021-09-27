FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Argus from $330.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 12 month low of $226.60 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $334,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,314.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.