Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of FEEXF stock remained flat at $$4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

