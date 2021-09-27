FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 457,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

