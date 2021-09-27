Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

