First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

