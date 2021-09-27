First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.